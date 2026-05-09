Accel Entertainment Shareholders Back Board, Executive Pay at Annual Meeting

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) held its 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, with shareholders voting to elect directors, approve executive compensation on an advisory basis and ratify the company’s independent auditor for the current fiscal year.

Andrew Rubenstein, Accel’s President and Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, called the meeting to order and thanked employees for their role in what he described as “another successful year” for the company in 2025. The meeting was conducted through a webcast portal, which Rubenstein said was intended to allow a greater number of stockholders to attend.

John Lee, Accel’s Deputy General Counsel and Assistant Secretary, served as secretary of the meeting and said the Inspector of Election had confirmed that more than a majority of the voting power of the company’s outstanding common stock entitled to vote was present or represented by proxy, establishing a quorum.

Shareholders Elect Six Directors

Stockholders voted on three proposals described in the company’s proxy statement dated March 19, 2026. The first proposal was the election of six directors, each to serve a one-year term expiring at the 2027 annual meeting.

The director nominees were:

Karl Peterson

Kathleen Philips

Doris M. Robinson, also referred to during the meeting as Dee Robinson

Kenneth B. Rotman

Andrew Rubenstein

Bruce D. Wardinski

Lee said no other director nominees had been properly submitted under the company’s bylaws or Securities and Exchange Commission rules. Based on preliminary voting results tabulated by Derek Harmer, Accel’s Chief Compliance Officer and Inspector of Election for the meeting, all six nominees received the highest number of affirmative votes and were elected to the board.

Executive Pay and Auditor Ratification Approved

Stockholders also approved, on a non-binding advisory basis, the compensation of Accel’s named executive officers. The company’s board had recommended voting in favor of the proposal.

The third proposal was the ratification of Deloitte & Touche, LLP as Accel’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2026. Lee introduced Sundi Davis and Elaine Reyes of Deloitte & Touche as attending the meeting remotely and said they would be available during the question-and-answer session. Shareholders approved the auditor ratification proposal by a majority of votes cast.

No Stockholder Questions Submitted

During the meeting, Accel opened a question-and-answer session for stockholders regarding matters to be voted on. Lee said stockholders were limited to one question each and were required to submit questions through the webcast portal using their 16-digit control number.

After pausing to allow questions, Lee said no relevant questions had been submitted, and the question-and-answer session was closed.

Voting Details and Next Steps

Lee said Accel’s board had fixed March 13, 2026, as the record date for determining stockholders entitled to vote at the annual meeting. As of that date, the company had 81,573,250 shares of Class A-1 common stock outstanding and entitled to vote, with each share carrying one vote.

The company said the voting results announced at the meeting were preliminary. Final results will be recorded in the meeting minutes and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K within four business days.

With no other formal business before the meeting, Accel adjourned the 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

About Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL)

Accel Entertainment, Inc is a Chicago-based gaming and entertainment company specializing in the provision of regulated electronic gaming terminals and related management services to licensed establishments across the United States. The company’s core offerings include video gaming terminals (VGTs), digital payment solutions, player loyalty programs and compliance support, all designed to enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency for bars, restaurants, truck stops and convenience stores.

Founded in 2005, Accel Entertainment has built a network that spans multiple states, including Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Iowa.

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