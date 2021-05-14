Accel Entertainment, Inc. Just Recorded A 85% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

As you might know, Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) just kicked off its latest quarterly results with some very strong numbers. It was a solid earnings report, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both coming in strong. Revenues were 11% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$147m, while EPS were US$0.02 beating analyst models by 85%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:ACEL Earnings and Revenue Growth May 14th 2021

After the latest results, the six analysts covering Accel Entertainment are now predicting revenues of US$684.3m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a sizeable 92% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Accel Entertainment forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.37 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$611.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.26 in 2021. There has definitely been an improvement in perception after these results, with the analysts noticeably increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Accel Entertainment 8.7% to US$15.58on the back of these upgrades. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Accel Entertainment analyst has a price target of US$20.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$13.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Accel Entertainment is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 138% annualised growth until the end of 2021. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 18% annual decline over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 22% per year. So it looks like Accel Entertainment is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Accel Entertainment following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Accel Entertainment. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Accel Entertainment going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Accel Entertainment (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

