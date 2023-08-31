Accel Entertainment Inc - 1 (ACEL) Price Target Increased by 5.00% to 14.28

The average one-year price target for Accel Entertainment Inc - 1 (NYSE:ACEL) has been revised to 14.28 / share. This is an increase of 5.00% from the prior estimate of 13.60 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.13 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.05% from the latest reported closing price of 11.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 253 funds or institutions reporting positions in Accel Entertainment Inc - 1. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 4.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACEL is 0.15%, an increase of 35.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.98% to 43,117K shares. The put/call ratio of ACEL is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Darlington Partners Capital Management holds 8,098K shares representing 9.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Greenvale Capital LLP holds 5,450K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 4,193K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,727K shares, representing a decrease of 12.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACEL by 1.59% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 3,522K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,995K shares, representing a decrease of 13.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACEL by 1.48% over the last quarter.

Avantax Planning Partners holds 1,731K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,866K shares, representing a decrease of 7.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACEL by 5.26% over the last quarter.

Accel Entertainment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Accel is a leading distributed gaming operator in the United States on an Adjusted EBITDA basis, and a preferred partner for local business owners in the Illinois market. Accel's business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

