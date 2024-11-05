News & Insights

Accel Entertainment Expands in Southeast with Acquisition

November 05, 2024 — 08:28 am EST

The latest update is out from Accel Entertainment ( (ACEL) ).

Accel Entertainment has expanded its reach into the southeastern U.S. by acquiring 85% of Toucan Gaming and LSM Gaming for $40 million, adding 13 truck stop locations with 450 terminals and 60 3-machine locations with 180 terminals. This strategic move is expected to generate $25 million in revenue and $6 million in Adjusted EBITDA by 2025, aligning with Accel’s growth strategy. The acquisition enhances Accel’s presence in the vibrant Louisiana gaming market, leveraging Toucan’s established reputation and leadership under Stan Guidroz.

