ACCEL ENTERTAINMENT Earnings Results: $ACEL Reports Quarterly Earnings

ACCEL ENTERTAINMENT ($ACEL) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.24 per share, beating estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $323,910,000, missing estimates of $325,128,396 by $-1,218,396.

ACCEL ENTERTAINMENT Insider Trading Activity

ACCEL ENTERTAINMENT insiders have traded $ACEL stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACEL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID W. RUTTENBERG has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 220,000 shares for an estimated $2,523,267 .

. ANDREW H. RUBENSTEIN (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 188,915 shares for an estimated $2,153,379 .

. DEREK HARMER (Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $219,500 .

. MARK T. PHELAN (President, U.S. Gaming) sold 9,577 shares for an estimated $111,600

GORDON RUBENSTEIN has made 1 purchase buying 200 shares for an estimated $0 and 1 sale selling 200 shares for an estimated $0.

ACCEL ENTERTAINMENT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of ACCEL ENTERTAINMENT stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ACCEL ENTERTAINMENT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACEL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

