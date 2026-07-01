Is Accel Entertainment (ACEL) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Accel Entertainment (ACEL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Accel Entertainment is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 260 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Accel Entertainment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACEL's full-year earnings has moved 2.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ACEL has moved about 10.5% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -9.8%. This means that Accel Entertainment is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 51.9%.

In American Outdoor Brands, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 46.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Accel Entertainment is a member of the Gaming industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #172 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 15.8% this year, meaning that ACEL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc., however, belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry. Currently, this 24-stock industry is ranked #85. The industry has moved +2.9% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Accel Entertainment and American Outdoor Brands, Inc.. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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