Accel Boosts Gaming Portfolio & Expands in Illinois With FanDuel

Accel Entertainment, Inc. ACEL has announced the completion of the acquisition of Fairmount Holdings, Inc., the owner of FanDuel Sportsbook & Horse Racing, which was announced on July 15, 2024.



ACEL stock lost 3% in the after-hours trading session on Monday, post the acquisition closure news break.

Highlights of Accel’s New Buyout

Accel closed the buyout deal for a total consideration of about 3.45 million shares of its Class A-1 common stock. This strategic move expands the company’s gaming footprint in the Illinois market, with the only active horse racing venue in the greater St. Louis metropolitan area being in its possession. The acquisition also offers it the opportunity to develop a legislatively authorized casino project and a master sports betting license used in a revenue share agreement with FanDuel.



ACEL aims to invest between $85 million and $95 million for the casino construction and modest track investments in two phases, Phase I and then Phase II. It believes that the buyout will add to its business growth and profitability in the upcoming years, with a five-year forecast indicating adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $20-$25 million and more than 75% free cash flow conversion.



To sum up, Accel is optimistic about acquiring Fairmount Holdings, believing this new addition with its long-standing gaming expertise will complement its business growth in the upcoming period. Also, the new deal will enhance its service offerings in the gaming market, hence expanding its customer base.

ACEL’s Inorganic Moves Bode Well

Accel indulges in inorganic investments to foster its gaming market footprint and diversify its portfolio to expand its customer base. Since the beginning of 2024, the company announced six acquisitions, which aided it in building a strong gaming portfolio and expanding its locations during the year.



On Sept. 19, 2024, the company acquired 24th Street Station and Lucky 7s for $0.8 million each. On June 26, ACEL completed the acquisition of Jorgenson’s Lounge for a total purchase price of $1.1 million, and on May 1, it acquired certain assets of Illinois Gaming Entertainment LLC, including 16 operational locations and gaming equipment, for a consideration of $13.5 million.



The company is currently holding onto the closure of the Louisiana-based distributed gaming operator having a total value of $18.1 million. The acquisition is expected to be complete by the fourth quarter of 2024.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ACEL’s shares have gained 16.4% in the past year compared with the Zacks Gaming industry’s 30.5% growth. The decline in its performance, compared to the industry, is likely to have been due to the increasing costs and expenses hurting the bottom line. However, investments in accretive buyouts and focus on operational excellence are likely to aid the company moving forward.

