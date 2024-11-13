ACCC Raises Concerns Over Cleanaway’s Citywide Acquisition

Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd. (AU:CWY) has released an update.

Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd.’s proposed acquisition of Citywide Waste has sparked concerns from the ACCC over potential anti-competitive impacts in Melbourne. The acquisition could strengthen Cleanaway’s dominance in the waste disposal market, possibly leading to higher prices and reduced service quality for competitors. The ACCC is seeking feedback on the issue, highlighting the importance of maintaining competitive access to waste disposal facilities.

