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ACCC Issues Phase 2 Determination On Coles' Acquisition Of Supermarket, Liquor Site In Kalgoorlie

July 01, 2026 — 01:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ACCC, Australia's national competition, consumer, fair trading and product safety regulator, has decided that Coles Supermarkets Australia Pty Ltd (COL.AX) must not put into effect a proposed acquisition of a leasehold interest over a new supermarket and liquor site in Kalgoorlie-Boulder, Western Australia. Having concluded its Phase 2 assessment, the ACCC is satisfied that Coles' proposed acquisition would likely have the effect of substantially lessening competition in the retail supply of groceries by supermarkets in Kalgoorlie.

In November 2025, Coles notified the ACCC of a proposal to acquire the lease for a vacant site at 95-106 Great Eastern Highway, Somerville.

Coles Group shares are currently trading at A$23.18, down 4.90%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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