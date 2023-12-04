ACC sees Italy gigafactory development linked to electric car growth - unions

MILAN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - European EV battery maker ACC said the development schedule of its planned Italian gigafactory would depend on the market for electric cars in the coming years, local unions reported on Monday after meeting the company.

After years of accelerating growth, Europe's electric car sales appear to be entering a go-slow zone as consumers wait for better and cheaper models and interest rates remain high.

ACC, a joint venture between Stellantis STLAM.MI, TotalEnergies TTEF.PA and Mercedes-Benz Group MBGn.DE, has plans for three gigafactories in Europe. It has already inaugurated one in France. One will follow in Germany, followed by another in Italy.

ACC plans to start production at the first module of its Italian gigafactory in Termoli at the end of 2026, the FIM, FIOM, UILM, Fismic, UglM and AqcfR metalworker unions said.

"The second and third modules are scheduled to start operations in 2027, but the exact timing may be influenced by that of the more general transition to electric (mobility)," unions said in a joint statement after the meeting at Italy's Industry Ministry.

ACC was not immediately available for comment.

According to the unions, ACC confirmed on Monday the Italian gigafactory, which has an overall investment of over 2 billion euros ($2.16 billion), would employ 1,800 people by end-2029, as initially planned.

($1 = 0.9239 euros)

