ACC (NSE:ACC) Price Target Decreased by 5.91% to 2,194.35

The average one-year price target for ACC (NSE:ACC) has been revised to 2,194.35 / share. This is an decrease of 5.91% from the prior estimate of 2,332.15 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,631.15 to a high of 2,730.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.24% from the latest reported closing price of 1,738.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 96 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACC. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACC is 0.08%, a decrease of 14.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.03% to 6,787K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,188K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,191K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACC by 31.71% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,124K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,133K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACC by 29.47% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 711K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 701K shares, representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACC by 35.13% over the last quarter.

EEMV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF holds 445K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 715K shares, representing a decrease of 60.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACC by 32.57% over the last quarter.

INDA - iShares MSCI India ETF holds 383K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 369K shares, representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACC by 27.73% over the last quarter.

