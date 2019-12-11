ACC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of American Campus Communities Inc (Symbol: ACC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.30, changing hands as low as $46.67 per share. American Campus Communities Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACC's low point in its 52 week range is $39.37 per share, with $50.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.70.

