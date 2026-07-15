ACB Stock Down 28% in Three Months: Time to Buy the Dip or Cash Out?

Shares of Aurora Cannabis ACB have lost 27% over the past three months, despite the cannabis operator delivering better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2026 (year ended March 2026) revenues and earnings. The sharp decline suggests that investors looked past the company's solid quarterly performance and focused instead on its cautious fiscal 2027 outlook.

While Aurora closed fiscal 2026 with record annual medical cannabis revenues and adjusted EBITDA, management expects lower revenues and adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2027 due to changes to Canada's medical cannabis reimbursement program. The softer outlook overshadowed the company's continued momentum in international medical cannabis markets, including Germany and Poland, raising questions about whether the recent selloff has created a buying opportunity or signals more downside ahead.

Let’s delve into the company’s fundamentals to better assess the stock following the decline.

Aurora's Medical-First Strategy Continues to Pay Off

Aurora Cannabis has accelerated its transformation into a global medical cannabis company, with the segment increasingly driving the company's growth and profitability. In fiscal 2026, medical cannabis revenues climbed 18% year over year to a record C$288.6 million, fueled by robust demand across international markets, particularly Germany and Poland. The segment accounted for 90% of the company’s top-line, underscoring its successful pivot away from lower-margin businesses.

To further strengthen its focus, Aurora is nearing the completion of its exit from the Canadian consumer cannabis market, redirecting cultivation capacity and resources toward higher-margin medical cannabis operations. The company has also divested its controlling stake in Bevo, exiting the lower-margin plant propagation business to streamline operations and sharpen its focus on its core medical cannabis franchise.

However, Aurora expects fiscal 2027 to be a transitional year. Management projects total revenues to decline and be more in line with the fiscal 2025 levels, as lower reimbursement rates under Canada's medical cannabis program weigh on sales. The company also expects adjusted gross margins to contract to the mid-to-high 50% range and annual adjusted EBITDA to decline from the fiscal 2026 levels, even though international growth in Germany and Poland is expected to offset the domestic headwind partially.

Despite the near-term headwinds, Aurora remains committed to its long-term international expansion strategy. Alongside divesting its Bevo plant propagation business to sharpen its focus on medical cannabis, the company acquired Safari Flower Company, adding a 59,000-square-foot EU-GMP-certified cultivation and manufacturing facility to expand export capacity for regulated international markets. Management expects the acquisition to contribute positively to adjusted EBITDA beginning in fiscal 2027 and believes rising demand in Germany and Poland, supported by additional EU-GMP capacity, will drive long-term growth.

Cutthroat Competition in Targeted Markets

Aurora Cannabis' international medical cannabis business continues to expand, but the company faces mounting competition from established cannabis producers that are pursuing similar growth opportunities. With global medical cannabis emerging as the industry's most attractive segment, rivals are increasingly investing in international markets, intensifying competition and pressuring pricing.

Canopy Growth CGC is also expanding its international medical cannabis footprint. The company recently secured a license to launch medical cannabis operations in Australia and has been strengthening its presence in key European markets, positioning itself to benefit from growing global demand for regulated medical cannabis.

Tilray Brands TLRY is pursuing a similar strategy. The company recently acquired HelloMD to expand patient access in Canada while continuing to grow its medical cannabis operations across Europe through Tilray Medical and CC Pharma. Management believes these initiatives will strengthen TLRY’s vertically integrated medical cannabis platform and support long-term international growth.

ACB Stock Performance & Valuation

Year to date, shares of Aurora have lost 37% compared with the industry‘s 25% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Estimate movements for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have been mixed over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How to Play ACB Stock?

Aurora Cannabis has executed well on its strategy to become a global medical cannabis leader. Record fiscal 2026 medical cannabis revenues, continued international expansion and the company's strategic exit from lower-margin businesses position it well for long-term growth.

However, investors should remain cautious about the near term. Management expects revenues, margins and adjusted EBITDA to decline in fiscal 2027, following changes to Canada's medical cannabis reimbursement program. At the same time, increasing competition from peers such as Canopy Growth and Tilray in international medical cannabis markets could make it more difficult for Aurora to sustain its growth and pricing power.

Aurora Cannabis currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Given the company's weaker fiscal 2027 outlook, declining near-term estimates, recent share underperformance and intensifying competitive landscape, investors may be better off waiting for clearer signs that its international growth initiatives can offset domestic headwinds before building meaningful positions in the stock.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.