News & Insights

Markets
ACST

Acasti Pharma Spikes On $7.5 Mln Private Placement

September 26, 2023 — 10:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) shares are surging more than 32 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company announced the closing of the $7.5 million private placement on Tuesday.

The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds for clinical trial expenses to further the Phase 3 clinical trial for GTX-104.

Currently, shares are at $2.35, up 34.28 percent from the previous close of $1.75 on a volume of 756,825.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.