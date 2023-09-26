Acasti Pharma Spikes On $7.5 Mln Private Placement

(RTTNews) - Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) shares are surging more than 32 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company announced the closing of the $7.5 million private placement on Tuesday.

The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds for clinical trial expenses to further the Phase 3 clinical trial for GTX-104.

Currently, shares are at $2.35, up 34.28 percent from the previous close of $1.75 on a volume of 756,825.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.