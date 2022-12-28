Acasti Pharma Climbs On Positive Results In Pharmacokinetic Study Of GTX-102 In A-T

(RTTNews) - Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) shares are gaining more than 10 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the specialty pharma company announced positive results for the pharmacokinetic bridging study for GTX-102 for the treatment of Ataxia Telangiectasia or A-T.

The company said GTX-102 can be sprayed over the tongue of A-T patients who have difficulties swallowing. The pharmacokinetic study will be the next step in the proposed 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for the investigational drug.

Currently, shares are at $0.53, up 11.08 percent from the previous close of $0.47 on a volume of 1,415,048.

