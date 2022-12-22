Acasti Pharma Adds 8% After Meeting Primary Outcome In Single Dose Pharmacokinetic Study Of GT-101

(RTTNews) - Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) shares are gaining more than 8 percent on Thursday morning trade after the specialty pharma company met all primary outcome measures in the single dose pharmacokinetic study for GT-101 for the treatment of Postherpetic Neuralgia.

The pharmacokinetic study was the next step in the proposed 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for GTX-101. Postherpetic Neuralgia is a persistent and debilitating neuropathic pain caused by nerve damage from the varicella-zoster virus or shingles.

Currently, shares are at $0.53, up 7.94 percent from the previous close of $0.49, on a volume of 1,816,492.

