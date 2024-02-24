Acasti Pharma (ACST) Price Target Increased by 200.00% to 6.12

The average one-year price target for Acasti Pharma (NasdaqCM:ACST) has been revised to 6.12 / share. This is an increase of 200.00% from the prior estimate of 2.04 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 82.69% from the latest reported closing price of 3.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acasti Pharma. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACST is 0.00%, an increase of 336.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 765,650.67% to 574K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 495K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ADAR1 Capital Management holds 35K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 32K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 98.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACST by 334.88% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 6K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 15.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACST by 11.84% over the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acasti Pharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Acasti is a biopharmaceutical innovator that has historically focused on the research, development and commercialization of prescription drugs using OM3 fatty acids delivered both as free fatty acids and bound-to-phospholipid esters, derived from krill oil. OM3 fatty acids have extensive clinical evidence of safety and efficacy in lowering triglycerides in patients with hypertriglyceridemia, or HTG. CaPre, an OM3 phospholipid therapeutic, was being developed for patients with severe HTG.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.