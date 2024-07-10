Is Acasti Pharma (ACST) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Acasti Pharma (ACST) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Acasti Pharma is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1026 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Acasti Pharma is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACST's full-year earnings has moved 11.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ACST has returned 5.9% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 4.6%. This means that Acasti Pharma is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Cigna (CI). The stock is up 9.7% year-to-date.

In Cigna's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Acasti Pharma belongs to the Medical - Generic Drugs industry, a group that includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.2% so far this year, meaning that ACST is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Cigna, however, belongs to the Medical - HMOs industry. Currently, this 8-stock industry is ranked #175. The industry has moved -6.1% so far this year.

Acasti Pharma and Cigna could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

