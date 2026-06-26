Acadia's DAYBU Recommended For EU Approval In Rett Syndrome; Stock Up In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) has moved a step closer to bringing a much-needed therapy to patients with Rett syndrome in Europe. The company announced that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has issued a positive opinion recommending approval of DAYBU for neurobehavioral symptoms of Rett syndrome in patients aged five and older.

Rett syndrome is a rare, severe neurological disorder that affects nearly every aspect of daily life. If approved by the European Commission, DAYBU would become the first treatment available in the EU specifically targeting the neurobehavioral symptoms of the condition.

The recommendation is supported by results from the Phase 3 LAVENDER study, which showed statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements on key measures, including the Rett Syndrome Behaviour Questionnaire (RSBQ) and the Clinical Global Impression-Improvement (CGI-I) scale. According to Acadia, these improvements address some of the most impactful symptoms that burden both patients and caregivers.

Acadia's CEO, Catherine Owen Adams, called the opinion an "important milestone," noting the absence of any approved therapies in Europe for these symptoms and emphasizing the company's commitment to meeting this longstanding unmet need. Rett Syndrome Europe also welcomed the decision, describing it as a source of "hope" for families across the region who have waited decades for a targeted treatment option.

The European Commission is expected to issue a final decision in the coming months. If approved, DAYBU's authorization would extend across all 27 EU member states, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway.

ACAD has traded between $19.69 and $28.35 over the past year. The stock closed Thursday's trading at $23.72, up 1.54%. In pre-market trading, the stock is at $27.17, up 14.54%.

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