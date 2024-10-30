Acadian Timber’s Q3 Results and Strategic Moves

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) has released an update.

Acadian Timber reported steady harvest volumes in the third quarter, but faced pricing pressure from weak end user markets, resulting in a slight decrease in sales to $26.0 million. The company is focusing on real estate activities to maximize cash flows and has invested in renewable energy opportunities. Despite a decline in Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow compared to last year, Acadian maintains its commitment to safety and strategic asset management.

