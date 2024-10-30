News & Insights

Stocks
ACAZF

Acadian Timber’s Q3 Results and Strategic Moves

October 30, 2024 — 05:40 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) has released an update.

Acadian Timber reported steady harvest volumes in the third quarter, but faced pricing pressure from weak end user markets, resulting in a slight decrease in sales to $26.0 million. The company is focusing on real estate activities to maximize cash flows and has invested in renewable energy opportunities. Despite a decline in Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow compared to last year, Acadian maintains its commitment to safety and strategic asset management.

For further insights into TSE:ADN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACAZF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.