Acadian Timber (ACAZF) Price Target Increased by 7.23% to 13.24

The average one-year price target for Acadian Timber (OTC:ACAZF) has been revised to 13.24 / share. This is an increase of 7.23% from the prior estimate of 12.35 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.11 to a high of 13.63 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.28% from the latest reported closing price of 12.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acadian Timber. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACAZF is 0.01%, an increase of 0.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.41% to 379K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 111K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PRDAX - Diversified Real Asset Fund holds 78K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares, representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACAZF by 13.43% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 65K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 47K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Cullen Capital Management holds 23K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

