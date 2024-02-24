Acadian Timber (ACAZF) Price Target Increased by 5.30% to 13.50

The average one-year price target for Acadian Timber (OTCPK:ACAZF) has been revised to 13.50 / share. This is an increase of 5.30% from the prior estimate of 12.82 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.75 to a high of 14.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.32% from the latest reported closing price of 12.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acadian Timber. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACAZF is 0.01%, a decrease of 2.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.59% to 359K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 111K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PRDAX - Diversified Real Asset Fund holds 78K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 66K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACAZF by 4.19% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 48K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Schulhoff holds 16K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.