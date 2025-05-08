Is Acadian Asset Management Inc. (AAMI) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Acadian Asset Management (AAMI) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Acadian Asset Management is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 858 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Acadian Asset Management is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAMI's full-year earnings has moved 9.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that AAMI has returned about 9.6% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 1.9%. This means that Acadian Asset Management is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Alexander's (ALX), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 6.4%.

Over the past three months, Alexander's' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 26.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Acadian Asset Management belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, which includes 88 individual stocks and currently sits at #141 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 11% this year, meaning that AAMI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Alexander's belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. This 96-stock industry is currently ranked #144. The industry has moved +2.3% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Acadian Asset Management and Alexander's as they could maintain their solid performance.

