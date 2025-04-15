Is Acadian Asset Management Inc. (AAMI) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Acadian Asset Management (AAMI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Acadian Asset Management is one of 859 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Acadian Asset Management is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAMI's full-year earnings has moved 7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that AAMI has returned about 1.2% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -2.7%. This means that Acadian Asset Management is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 26.9%.

The consensus estimate for BNP Paribas SA's current year EPS has increased 3.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Acadian Asset Management belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, a group that includes 88 individual stocks and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 16.8% so far this year, meaning that AAMI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, BNP Paribas SA belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry. This 66-stock industry is currently ranked #14. The industry has moved +6.2% year to date.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Acadian Asset Management and BNP Paribas SA as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Acadian Asset Management Inc. (AAMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.