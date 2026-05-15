Acadian Asset Management (AAMI) Price Target Increased by 17.37% to 66.64

The average one-year price target for Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) has been revised to $66.64 / share. This is an increase of 17.37% from the prior estimate of $56.78 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $73.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.43% from the latest reported closing price of $71.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 265 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acadian Asset Management. This is an decrease of 169 owner(s) or 38.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAMI is 0.10%, an increase of 28.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.13% to 38,177K shares. The put/call ratio of AAMI is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Paulson holds 7,743K shares representing 21.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 2,022K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,909K shares , representing an increase of 5.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAMI by 24.74% over the last quarter.

Empyrean Capital Partners holds 1,405K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,541K shares , representing a decrease of 9.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAMI by 22.81% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,159K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 884K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company.

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