Acadian (AAMI) Q2 EPS Jumps 42%

Key Points Non-GAAP EPS rose to $0.64, beating the $0.53 non-GAAP estimate and up 42.2% year over year for ENI diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP).

Net inflows set a firm record at $13.8 billion, driving assets under management to an all-time high of $151.1 billion.

Operating margin on a Non-GAAP basis expanded to 30.7%, gaining 3.6 percentage points from the prior year.

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI), a leading systematic investment manager, posted its second quarter 2025 results on July 31, 2025. The main highlights were record-setting net inflows and assets under management (AUM), coupled with significantly higher Non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) versus expectations. Non-GAAP diluted EPS reached $0.64, well above the $0.53 analyst estimate (non-GAAP). Revenue (GAAP) climbed to $127.4 million. However, GAAP diluted EPS declined to $0.28 from $0.29 a year prior, reflecting higher non-cash compensation expenses. The quarter was notable for impressive asset growth and operational scale, with improved Non-GAAP (ENI) operating margin and continued momentum in client inflows.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.64 $0.53 $0.45 42.2 % EPS (GAAP) $0.28 $0.29 -3.4 % Revenue $127.4 million $117.6 million $109.0 million 16.9 % Revenue (Non-GAAP) $124.9 million $108.3 million 15.3 % Operating Margin (Non-GAAP) 30.7 % 27.1 % 3.6 pp

Overview of Acadian Asset Management's Business and Focus

Acadian Asset Management is known for its systematic, data-driven investment process. The firm's main business is managing equity and multi-asset portfolios for institutional investors, using advanced quantitative models to identify potential investments across global markets. This approach requires strong technology infrastructure and the ability to process large sets of financial data.

The company's recent strategic focus has been on expanding its product lineup, especially in lower-risk enhanced equity strategies, non-U.S. equity, and emerging markets. Success drivers include its track record of long-term outperformance, the effectiveness of proprietary quantitative models, and strong global distribution. Its ability to launch new product variants and deliver solutions that meet evolving investor needs also supports business growth.

Key Events and Highlights from the Quarter

The quarter saw assets under management rise to a record $151.1 billion, marking a 34% increase from the prior year. This resulted from firm record net inflows of $13.8 billion, which equaled 11% of starting AUM. These inflows were driven by large mandates in enhanced equity, a product type focused on delivering active returns with lower tracking error and risk. Enhanced equity products saw especially strong interest, with management confirming that these strategies are resonating with investors seeking consistent, risk-managed returns at lower fees.

U.S. GAAP revenue rose 16.9% over the year-ago period. Management fee revenue increased by 16% on a Non-GAAP basis, fueled by a 20% rise in average AUM. Performance fees, which depend on investment outperformance, ticked down by 7.1%. Operating earnings on a Non-GAAP basis increased by 31%. The share count dropped by 3% thanks to repurchases of 0.9 million shares at a cost of $23.6 million. Operating expenses rose by 25.8% under U.S. GAAP, mainly due to increased non-cash compensation tied to revaluation of employee equity-plan liabilities.

Non-GAAP operating margin improved by 3.6 percentage points to 30.7%, indicating better scale efficiency. At the same time, the GAAP operating margin dropped by more than 6 percentage points due to the higher non-cash charges. Non-GAAP expense ratios improved, reflecting tighter control over operating costs and compensation. The Non-GAAP variable compensation ratio improved to 45.4%, down from 48.2% in Q2 2024.

Longer-term, Acadian demonstrated strong investment performance. Over 94% of its strategies by revenue outperformed their benchmarks across three-, five-, and ten-year timeframes. Both global and emerging markets equity products, as well as small-cap and non-U.S. offerings, posted benchmark-beating results for all periods shown. This supports ongoing inflows.

Product Breadth and Risk Management Approach

Acadian offers more than 80 institutional funds spanning global equities, emerging markets, small-cap, and enhanced equity strategies. Enhanced equity solutions are built to provide clients with lower risk compared to traditional active investing, while still seeking positive excess returns.

The firm's risk management is powered by its systematic and quantitative process. This process adapts to market volatility by continuously integrating new data and recalibrating risk models. Diversification remains a key tool, with 43% of client assets coming from outside the U.S, and a large portion of clients investing across multiple products. Capital management continues to focus on supporting organic growth and returning capital to shareholders via ongoing share repurchases and a token quarterly dividend.

Financial Outlook and Investor Considerations

Looking ahead, management maintained its guidance for a full-year Non-GAAP operating expense ratio between 45% and 47% for 2025, with a Non-GAAP variable compensation ratio of 43% to 47%. No explicit numerical guidance was provided for revenue or overall profitability for the upcoming quarters. The company signaled that it will continue to return capital to shareholders mainly through buybacks, as long as free cash flow remains strong and the balance sheet is healthy.

Investors should watch for trends in fee rates, as the ENI management fee rate slipped from 39 basis points in Q2 2024 to 37 basis points in Q2 2025. The evolving mix toward lower-fee products could weigh on this metric in the future. Non-cash compensation expense and its impact on GAAP net income and margins also remain important metrics to monitor. The quarterly dividend was held steady at $0.01 per share.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

