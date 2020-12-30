Acadia to sell UK unit for $1.47 bln to Waterland Private Equity
Adds details on sale of unit, share movement
Dec 30 (Reuters) - Acadia Healthcare Company Inc ACHC.O said on Wednesday it would sell its UK unit, The Priory Group, to Waterland Private Equity for about 1.08 billion pounds ($1.47 billion), more than four years after acquiring the business.
The company said it expects proceeds of about $1.35 billion from the sale, with the amount set to be used for paying down debt.
Shares of the behavioral healthcare services provider rose about 7% to $51.9 before the bell.
Acadia, which has a U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved therapy to treat hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease, said it expects the deal to close in January.
($1 = 0.7357 pounds)
(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryACHC
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends lower as new COVID storm clouds overshadow stimulus passage
- Trump Threatens to Not Sign COVID-19 Bill, Wants Bigger Stimulus Checks
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ocugen Inc, Peloton Interactive, Apple
- EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources