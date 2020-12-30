Acadia to sell UK unit for $1.47 bln

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Acadia Healthcare Company Inc ACHC.O said on Wednesday it would sell its UK business operations to Waterland Private Equity for about 1.08 billion pounds ($1.47 billion).

The company expects the sale to result in proceeds of about $1.35 billion, it said.

($1 = 0.7357 pounds)

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

