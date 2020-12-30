US Markets
Acadia to sell UK unit for $1.47 bln

Contributor
Dania Nadeem Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc said on Wednesday it would sell its UK business operations to Waterland Private Equity for about 1.08 billion pounds ($1.47 billion).

The company expects the sale to result in proceeds of about $1.35 billion, it said.

($1 = 0.7357 pounds)

