Acadia, Stoke To Jointly Develop RNA Treatments For Genetic Neuro-developmental Diseases

(RTTNews) - Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) and Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (STOK), said on Monday that they have signed a collaboration to discover, develop, and commercialize novel RNA-based medicines for the potential treatment of severe and rare genetic neuro-developmental diseases of the central nervous system.

The collaboration includes SYNGAP1 syndrome, Rett syndrome (MECP2), and an undisclosed neurodevelopmental target of mutual interest.

Under the terms of the deal, Stoke will receive an upfront payment of $60 million from Acadia and is eligible to receive up to $907 million in milestones as well as royalties on future sales.

For the SYNGAP1 program, the two parties will jointly share global research, development and commercialization responsibilities and share 50/50 in all worldwide costs and future profits.

In addition, Stoke is eligible to receive potential development, regulatory, first commercial sales and sales milestones.

For the Rett syndrome (MECP2) and the undisclosed neurodevelopmental program, Stoke will lead research and pre-clinical development activities, while Acadia will lead clinical development and commercialization activities.

Acadia will fully fund the research and pre-clinical development activities related to these two targets and Stoke is eligible to receive potential development, regulatory, first commercial sales and sales milestones as well as tiered royalty payments on worldwide sales starting in the mid-single digit range and escalating to the mid-teens based on revenue levels.

