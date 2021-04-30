Acadia Realty Trust's (NYSE:AKR) CEO Might Not Expect Shareholders To Be So Generous This Year

The results at Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) have been quite disappointing recently and CEO Ken Bernstein bears some responsibility for this. Shareholders will be interested in what the board will have to say about turning performance around at the next AGM on 06 May 2021. They will also get a chance to influence managerial decision-making through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration, which may impact firm value in the future. The data we present below explains why we think CEO compensation is not consistent with recent performance.

How Does Total Compensation For Ken Bernstein Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Acadia Realty Trust has a market capitalization of US$1.9b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$5.2m over the year to December 2020. That's a notable decrease of 9.2% on last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$700k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$1.0b to US$3.2b, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$4.2m. This suggests that Acadia Realty Trust remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. What's more, Ken Bernstein holds US$7.6m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$700k US$700k 13% Other US$4.5m US$5.0m 87% Total Compensation US$5.2m US$5.7m 100%

On an industry level, around 15% of total compensation represents salary and 85% is other remuneration. Acadia Realty Trust pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

Acadia Realty Trust's Growth

NYSE:AKR CEO Compensation April 30th 2021

Over the last three years, Acadia Realty Trust has shrunk its funds from operations (FFO) by 3.7% per year. In the last year, its revenue is down 16%.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that FFO have declined. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Acadia Realty Trust Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 1.0% over three years, some Acadia Realty Trust investors would surely be feeling negative emotions. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Not only have shareholders not seen a favorable return on their investment, but the business hasn't performed well either. Few shareholders would be willing to award the CEO with a pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, the board will get the chance to explain the steps it plans to take to improve business performance.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. In our study, we found 4 warning signs for Acadia Realty Trust you should be aware of, and 2 of them shouldn't be ignored.

