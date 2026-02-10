Acadia Realty Trust Reports Retreat In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $7.70 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $8.52 million, or $0.07 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.2% to $104.76 million from $93.33 million last year.

Acadia Realty Trust earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.70 Mln. vs. $8.52 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.04 vs. $0.07 last year. -Revenue: $104.76 Mln vs. $93.33 Mln last year.

