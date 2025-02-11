Acadia Realty Trust Q4 FFO Rises

(RTTNews) - Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $8.2 million or $0.07 per share, compared to net loss of $1.6 million or $0.02 per share last year. NAREIT Funds From Operations for the quarter was $37.8 million, or $0.30 per share, compared to NAREIT FFO of $26.4 million or $0.26 per share last year. Funds From Operations before special items for the quarter was $40.5 million or $0.32 per share, compared to $28.4 million or $0.28 per share last year.

Looking forward to the full year 2025, the company expects net earnings per share of $0.22 to $0.27, and FFO before special items per share of $1.30 - $1.39.

The company has authorized a cash dividend of $0.20 per share for the first quarter of 2025. The 5.3% increase from the prior quarterly dividend was driven by the Company's continued internal and external growth. The quarterly dividend is payable on April 15, 2025 to holders of record as of March 31, 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.