Markets
AKR

Acadia Realty Trust Q4 FFO Down

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) reported that its funds from operations for the fourth-quarter ended December 31, 2019 declined to $29.3 million or $0.32 per share, from $29.8 million or $0.34 per share last year.

Net income attributable to common shareholders for the quarter was $21.3 million, or $0.24 per share, compared to $7.1 million or $0.09 per share in the prior year.

The latest-quarter results included $16.6 million on a pro rata basis, or $0.19 per share attributable to an aggregate gain on dispositions of Core and Fund properties.

Total revenues for the quarter grew to $77.79 million from $69.73 million in the prior year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.08 per share and revenues of $56.7 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For 2020, the company expects earnings per share to be in the range of $0.25 to $0.39, and FFO per share of $1.32 to $1.46.

Wall Street currently is looking for fiscal year 2020 earnings of $0.37 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AKR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular