Acadia Realty Trust Q3 Profit Declines, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) released earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $5.61 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $8.41 million, or $0.07 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.1% to $101.00 million from $87.74 million last year.

Acadia Realty Trust earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.61 Mln. vs. $8.41 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.03 vs. $0.07 last year. -Revenue: $101.00 Mln vs. $87.74 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.12-$0.14

