Acadia Realty Trust price target raised to $27 from $23 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) to $27 from $23 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares as part of a broader research note on REIT’s. The firm is updating its model to reflect Q3 results, recent events, and adjusted revenue growth and expense assumptions, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
