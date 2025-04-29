ACADIA REALTY TRUST Earnings Results: $AKR Reports Quarterly Earnings

ACADIA REALTY TRUST ($AKR) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of $0.34 per share, beating estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. The company also reported revenue of $104,390,000, beating estimates of $85,701,277 by $18,688,723.

ACADIA REALTY TRUST Insider Trading Activity

ACADIA REALTY TRUST insiders have traded $AKR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH NAPOLITANO (Sr. VP) sold 46,567 shares for an estimated $1,042,635

JASON BLACKSBERG (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $684,300

ACADIA REALTY TRUST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 144 institutional investors add shares of ACADIA REALTY TRUST stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

