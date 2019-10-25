Acadia Realty Trust Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AKR

In trading on Friday, shares of Acadia Realty Trust (Symbol: AKR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.01, changing hands as low as $27.78 per share. Acadia Realty Trust shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AKR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AKR's low point in its 52 week range is $23.11 per share, with $29.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.08.

