Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Acadia Realty Trust (Symbol: AKR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.77, changing hands as high as $14.71 per share. Acadia Realty Trust shares are currently trading up about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AKR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AKR's low point in its 52 week range is $9.10 per share, with $27.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.29.

