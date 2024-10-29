Is Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Acadia Realty Trust is a member of our Finance group, which includes 871 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Acadia Realty Trust is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AKR's full-year earnings has moved 0.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, AKR has gained about 44.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 20.6% on average. This means that Acadia Realty Trust is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Amalgamated Financial (AMAL). The stock is up 28.3% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Amalgamated Financial's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Acadia Realty Trust belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry, a group that includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.5% so far this year, meaning that AKR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Amalgamated Financial belongs to the Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry. This 36-stock industry is currently ranked #205. The industry has moved +6.4% year to date.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Acadia Realty Trust and Amalgamated Financial as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

