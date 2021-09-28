Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AKR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AKR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.28, the dividend yield is 2.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AKR was $20.28, representing a -11.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.97 and a 122.86% increase over the 52 week low of $9.10.

AKR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). AKR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.12. Zacks Investment Research reports AKR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.45%, compared to an industry average of 7.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the akr Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to AKR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AKR as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (DRN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DRN with an increase of 23.15% over the last 100 days.

