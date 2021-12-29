Dividends
Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased AKR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AKR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.79, the dividend yield is 2.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AKR was $21.79, representing a -6.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.33 and a 61.65% increase over the 52 week low of $13.48.

AKR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). AKR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.11. Zacks Investment Research reports AKR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.27%, compared to an industry average of 11.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the akr Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

