Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.29 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AKR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.57% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $25.7, the dividend yield is 4.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AKR was $25.7, representing a -13.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.82 and a 11.21% increase over the 52 week low of $23.11.

AKR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). AKR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.47. Zacks Investment Research reports AKR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 4.94%, compared to an industry average of -3.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AKR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

