Acadia Q2 Earnings Beat, Nuplazid & Daybue Sales Drive Revenue Growth

Acadia Pharmaceuticals ACAD reported second-quarter 2025 earnings of 16 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 14 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company had reported earnings of 20 cents per share.

Acadia recorded total revenues of $264.6 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $260 million. ACAD’s net product revenues comprise revenues generated from the sale of its two marketed products, Nuplazid (pimavanserin) and Daybue (trofinetide).

Acadia’s first drug, Nuplazid, is approved in the United States for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis. ACAD’s second product, Daybue, received approval in 2023 for treating Rett syndrome in adult and pediatric patients aged two years and older. The drug was launched in the United States in April 2023.

Total revenues increased 9% year over year, driven by contributions from Daybue and continued growth in Nuplazid's market share.

ACAD’s Q2 Results in Detail

Revenues from Nuplazid increased 7% year over year to $168.5 million in the second quarter of 2025, driven primarily by volume growth. Nuplazid sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $166 million as well as our model estimate of $164.8 million.

Daybue recorded net product sales of $96.1 million in the reported quarter, up 14% year over year, driven by the growth in the drug’s unit sales as Acadia shipped to more unique patients. Per the company, ACAD reached a new record high in the second quarter, with 987 unique patients receiving a Daybue shipment. The upward trend signals promising growth in both new patient starts and treatment persistence. The reported figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $93.7 million as well as our model estimate of $91.5 million.

Research and development (R&D) expenses were $78 million, up 2% year over year.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $133.5 million, up 14% year over year. The increase can be primarily attributed to higher marketing costs to support the Nuplazid and Daybue franchises in the United States and investments for the planned expansion of the Daybue commercial team.

Acadia had cash, cash equivalents and investments worth $762.0 million as of June 30, 2025, compared with $681.6 million as of March 31, 2025.

ACAD Updates 2025 Financial Outlook

Acadia now expects total revenues from the U.S. sales of its products to be in the range of $1.045-$1.095 billion, up from the previously guided range of $1.030-$1.095 billion. Nuplazid net product sales are now expected to be in the range of $665-$690 million in 2025, up from the previous guidance of $650-$690 million. U.S. sales of Daybue are expected to remain between $380 million and $405 million.

R&D expenses in 2025 are projected to be in the range of $330-$350 million, while SG&A expenses are expected to be between $535 million and $565 million.

ACAD’s Key Updates

A regulatory filing for trofinetide to treat Rett syndrome in adults and pediatric patients aged two years and above is currently under review in the EU. An approval in the EU is expected in the first quarter of 2026.

Acadia reported completing enrollment in the phase III COMPASS PWS study of ACP-101 for Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS). Top-line results are expected in the fourth quarter of 2025. Subject to the study’s success, ACAD plans to submit a regulatory application to the FDA, seeking the approval of ACP-101 for PWS in the first quarter of 2026.

During the reported quarter, the U.S. District Court in Delaware ruled in Acadia’s favor concerning the ‘721 formulation patent for Nuplazid. The Court upheld Acadia’s position on both infringement and validity in its patent litigation against Aurobindo Pharma Limited and other abbreviated new drug application filers. The judgment issued by the Delaware Court provides patent protection for the Nuplazid 34 mg capsule formulation until 2038.

In June, Acadia received a favorable ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which upheld a December 2023 decision by the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware validating the '740 composition of matter patent for Nuplazid. The ruling, stemming from Acadia’s litigation against MSN, extends patent protection for the drug’s composition into 2030. These are two huge wins for Acadia, collectively protecting the company’s Nuplazid sales from generic erosion in the U.S. market for the Parkinson’s disease indication.

ACAD's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Acadia currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

