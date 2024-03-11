News & Insights

Acadia Pharmaceuticals' schizophrenia drug fails in late-stage study

March 11, 2024 — 04:46 pm EDT

March 11 (Reuters) - Acadia Pharmaceuticals ACAD.O said on Monday its antipsychotic drug failed to significantly improve negative symptoms of schizophrenia, including poor socialization and lack of motivation, in a late-stage study.

The company said it does not plan to conduct further clinical trials with its drug, pimavanserin.

Schizophrenia is a chronic brain disorder characterized by delusions, disorganized speech, trouble with thinking and lack of motivation, and affects less than 1% of the U.S. population, according to the American Psychiatric Association.

The company's drug, sold under the brand name Nuplazid, is approved in the U.S. for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

