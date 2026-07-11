An Acadia Pharmaceuticals Insider Sold Nearly Half Their Shares in the Company. What Does That Mean for Investors?

Key Points

Principal Accounting Officer James Kihara sold 11,421 shares for a transaction value of approximately ~$298,000 on June 26, 2026.

The sale represented 46.60% of Kihara's direct holdings and reduced direct ownership to 13,088 shares.

All shares sold were held directly, with no indirect or derivative (option) positions involved.

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James Kihara, Principal Accounting Officer of Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD), disclosed the sale of 11,421 shares of common stock in an open-market transaction on June 26, 2026, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 11,421 Transaction value ~$298,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 13,088 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$331,000

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average price ($26.08); post-transaction value based on June 26, 2026 market close price.

Key questions

How does this transaction compare to prior open-market sales by James Kihara?

This 11,421-share sale is Kihara's largest single open-market sale on record, exceeding his previous sale on May 26, 2026 (5,401 shares), and surpassing the five-trade average of approximately 4,964 shares per sale.

This 11,421-share sale is Kihara's largest single open-market sale on record, exceeding his previous sale on May 26, 2026 (5,401 shares), and surpassing the five-trade average of approximately 4,964 shares per sale. What proportion of Kihara's available direct shareholding was involved in this sale?

The transaction represented 46.60% of his direct holdings prior to the sale, a significant reduction that left only 13,088 shares directly held post-transaction.

The transaction represented 46.60% of his direct holdings prior to the sale, a significant reduction that left only 13,088 shares directly held post-transaction. Were any derivative or indirect holdings involved in this disposition?

No derivative securities or indirect entities were involved; all shares sold were directly owned common stock, and no options or trust-held shares were reported in this filing.

No derivative securities or indirect entities were involved; all shares sold were directly owned common stock, and no options or trust-held shares were reported in this filing. Does the cadence or scale of this sale reflect a change in disposition strategy?

Recent filings indicate an acceleration in selling as Kihara’s holdings have declined, with increasing sale sizes explained by the drawdown in available capacity rather than a discretionary slow-down or escalation.

Company overview

Metric Value Employees 653 Revenue (TTM) $1.10 billion Net income (TTM) $375.65 million 1-year price change 23.96%

*1-year price change calculated as of June 26, 2026.

Company snapshot

Core product: NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for Parkinson's disease psychosis; pipeline includes late-stage candidates for Alzheimer's disease psychosis, Rett syndrome, and pain management.

Revenue is primarily generated through the commercialization of proprietary therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, with additional growth potential from clinical-stage assets.

Target customers include neurologists, psychiatrists, and healthcare providers treating CNS disorders, with a focus on patients experiencing unmet medical needs.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative treatments for central nervous system disorders.

The company leverages its expertise in neuroscience to address significant gaps in the treatment landscape, with a marketed product and several late-stage pipeline candidates. Acadia’s strategic focus on high-need indications and a robust clinical pipeline position it as a differentiated player within the biotechnology sector.

What this transaction means for investors

The June 26 sale of Acadia Pharmaceuticals stock by Principal Accounting Officer James Kihara is noteworthy for investors because it represented a substantial disposition of 46.6% of his holdings. The transaction came at a time when Acadia shares were soaring on the news that the European Medicines Agency recommended the company’s Daybue drug be allowed for sale in the European Union.

Kihara’s trade was at a weighted average price of $26.08 per share, close to the 52-week high of $28.35. While it seems he was capitalizing on the rising price, his sale was a non-discretionary transaction executed as part of a pre-established Rule 10b5-1 plan, adopted in December of 2025. Such plans enable insiders to sell shares at predetermined times to avoid concerns of trading on non-public information.

Even so, the fact that he disposed of nearly half his direct holdings is concerning, especially since the sale was about double his average transaction size. However, Acadia’s business is doing well. It kicked off 2026 with $268.1 million in first-quarter revenue, up from the prior year’s $244.3 million.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.