ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shift From Loss To Profit

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ACAD) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The US$2.9b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$168m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$205m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is ACADIA Pharmaceuticals' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 20 of the American Biotechs analysts is that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$36m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 76% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected. NasdaqGS:ACAD Earnings Per Share Growth October 5th 2022

Underlying developments driving ACADIA Pharmaceuticals' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, take into account that by and large biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we’d like to point out is that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making biotech, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

