ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Just Released Its Full-Year Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Estimates

Last week, you might have seen that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) released its annual result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 5.3% to US$48.97 in the past week. Sales hit US$442m in line with forecasts, although the company reported a statutory loss per share of US$1.79 that was somewhat smaller than the analysts expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals after the latest results. NasdaqGS:ACAD Earnings and Revenue Growth February 28th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from ACADIA Pharmaceuticals' 19 analysts is for revenues of US$637.9m in 2021, which would reflect a substantial 44% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are forecast to narrow 5.0% to US$1.70 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$670.1m and losses of US$1.06 per share in 2021. While this year's revenue estimates dropped there was also a very substantial increase in loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$62.65, signalling that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite lower earnings per share forecasts. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values ACADIA Pharmaceuticals at US$73.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$42.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals'historical trends, as next year's 44% revenue growth is roughly in line with 52% annual revenue growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 19% per year. So it's pretty clear that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$62.65, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple ACADIA Pharmaceuticals analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.