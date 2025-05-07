ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS Earnings Results: $ACAD Reports Quarterly Earnings

ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS ($ACAD) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of $0.11 per share, missing estimates of $0.11 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $244,320,000, beating estimates of $244,123,515 by $196,485.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ACAD stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS Insider Trading Activity

ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS insiders have traded $ACAD stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACAD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK C. SCHNEYER (EVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 20,409 shares for an estimated $333,151 .

. BRENDAN TEEHAN (EVP, COO, HEAD OF COMMERCIAL) sold 10,329 shares for an estimated $173,630

JAMES KIHARA (PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 7,998 shares for an estimated $131,227 .

. ELIZABETH A. GAROFALO sold 4,919 shares for an estimated $89,673

ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 173 institutional investors add shares of ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ACAD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ACAD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $22.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Yatin Suneja from Guggenheim set a target price of $20.0 on 01/03/2025

