Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Price Target Increased by 22.71% to 31.01

The average one-year price target for Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) has been revised to 31.01 / share. This is an increase of 22.71% from the prior estimate of 25.27 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 44.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.05% from the latest reported closing price of 29.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 504 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acadia Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 6.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACAD is 0.20%, an increase of 4.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.33% to 163,982K shares. The put/call ratio of ACAD is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 41,938K shares representing 25.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,923K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACAD by 7.14% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 8,243K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,671K shares, representing an increase of 55.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACAD by 170.78% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 5,991K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 4,901K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,219K shares, representing an increase of 13.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACAD by 4.72% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,551K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,279K shares, representing an increase of 5.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACAD by 17.00% over the last quarter.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Acadia is trailblazing breakthroughs in neuroscience to elevate life. For more than 25 years it has been working at the forefront of healthcare to bring vital solutions to people who need them most. It developed and commercialized the first and only approved therapy for hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. Its late-stage development efforts are focused on dementia-related psychosis, negative symptoms of schizophrenia and Rett syndrome, and in early-stage clinical research it is exploring novel approaches to pain management, and cognition and neuropsychiatric symptoms in central nervous system disorders.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.