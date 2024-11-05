Acadia Pharma sells Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher for $150M

Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) “announced that it entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement to sell its Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher for $150M upon the closing of the transaction. Acadia was granted the PRV in March 2023 following approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of DAYBUE, or trofinetide, for the treatment of Rett syndrome. DAYBUE was initially licensed by Acadia from Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited in August 2018. Pursuant to the license agreement, Acadia is required to pay Neuren one-third of the net proceeds. Acadia plans to invest proceeds from the sale of the PRV to support its commercial operations, R&D programs in central nervous system and rare disease, and future business development.”

