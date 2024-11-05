News & Insights

Stocks
ACAD

Acadia Pharma sells Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher for $150M

November 05, 2024 — 04:11 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) “announced that it entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement to sell its Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher for $150M upon the closing of the transaction. Acadia was granted the PRV in March 2023 following approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of DAYBUE, or trofinetide, for the treatment of Rett syndrome. DAYBUE was initially licensed by Acadia from Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited in August 2018. Pursuant to the license agreement, Acadia is required to pay Neuren one-third of the net proceeds. Acadia plans to invest proceeds from the sale of the PRV to support its commercial operations, R&D programs in central nervous system and rare disease, and future business development.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ACAD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACAD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.